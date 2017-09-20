TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 20 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/62 6.100/6.080 0.23 08/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/23 6.200/6.180 0.47 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.68/71 6.291/6.268 1.37 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.94/96 6.373/6.363 2.28 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.54/56 6.416/6.408 2.72 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.14/15 6.476/6.473 3.56 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.31/34 6.538/6.531 5.25 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.85/88 6.712/6.706 6.24 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.96/98 6.793/6.790 6.76 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.93/97 6.880/6.874 7.68 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.91/06 6.832/6.809 8.96 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.39/40 6.591/6.590 9.65 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.20/28 7.087/7.076 10.70 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.20/21 6.886/6.885 12.27 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.50/60 7.064/7.052 12.64 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.25/35 7.128/7.118 14.40 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.45/60 7.164/7.149 14.87 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.75/98 7.126/7.103 17.97 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.90/17 7.327/7.306 24.23 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.15/49 7.213/7.184 29.06 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)