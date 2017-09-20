TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 20 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.110/6.080 0.23 08/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.22/23 6.210/6.180 0.47 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB 1Y 99.68/71 6.291/6.268 1.37 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.94/96 6.373/6.363 2.28 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.55/56 6.412/6.408 2.72 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.13/15 6.479/6.473 3.56 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.30/33 6.540/6.533 5.25 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.86/88 6.710/6.706 6.24 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.96/97 6.793/6.792 6.76 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.95/98 6.877/6.872 7.68 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.95/15 6.826/6.796 8.96 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.48/49 6.579/6.577 9.65 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.31/38 7.073/7.064 10.70 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.32/34 6.871/6.869 12.27 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.60/70 7.052/7.041 12.64 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.10/50 7.144/7.102 14.40 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.50/85 7.159/7.123 14.87 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.75/90 7.126/7.111 17.97 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.95/22 7.323/7.302 24.23 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.20/62 7.208/7.173 29.06 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)