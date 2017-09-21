FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
September 21, 2017 / 6:58 AM / in a month

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Sep 21 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  21/12/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.52/52   6.100/6.090    0.25
  22/03/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.01/02   6.210/6.200    0.50
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.68/71   6.292/6.268    1.36
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.86/91   6.411/6.387    2.28
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.43/49   6.458/6.434    2.72
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.00/06   6.519/6.500    3.56
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.10/17   6.585/6.569    5.24
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.55/65   6.770/6.750    6.23
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.62/71   6.856/6.839    6.75
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.57/70   6.939/6.918    7.68
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  100.58/84   6.881/6.842    8.96
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  101.04/06   6.641/6.638    9.65
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.17/20   7.090/7.086   10.70
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   98.81/84   6.934/6.930   12.26
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  104.26/50   7.092/7.064   12.63
  08.28 pct GOI 2032    14Y  110.02/30   7.153/7.123   14.40
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  110.48/70   7.161/7.139   14.86
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  102.50/90   7.150/7.111   17.97
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  117.04/36   7.316/7.291   24.23
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   98.00/37   7.225/7.194   29.05

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

