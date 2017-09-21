TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 21 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/52 6.100/6.090 0.25 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.01/02 6.210/6.200 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.68/71 6.292/6.268 1.36 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.86/91 6.411/6.387 2.28 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.43/49 6.458/6.434 2.72 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.00/06 6.519/6.500 3.56 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.10/17 6.585/6.569 5.24 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.55/65 6.770/6.750 6.23 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.62/71 6.856/6.839 6.75 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.57/70 6.939/6.918 7.68 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.58/84 6.881/6.842 8.96 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.04/06 6.641/6.638 9.65 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.17/20 7.090/7.086 10.70 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.81/84 6.934/6.930 12.26 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.26/50 7.092/7.064 12.63 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.02/30 7.153/7.123 14.40 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.48/70 7.161/7.139 14.86 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.50/90 7.150/7.111 17.97 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.04/36 7.316/7.291 24.23 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.00/37 7.225/7.194 29.05 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)