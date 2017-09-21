TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 21 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/52 6.100/6.090 0.25 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.01/02 6.220/6.200 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.68/70 6.292/6.276 1.36 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.85/87 6.416/6.406 2.28 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.40/43 6.470/6.458 2.72 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.90/96 6.550/6.531 3.56 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.92/02 6.626/6.603 5.24 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.40/50 6.799/6.779 6.23 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.43/45 6.891/6.887 6.75 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.31/35 6.983/6.976 7.68 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.27/45 6.928/6.901 8.96 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.79/81 6.676/6.673 9.65 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.75/80 7.143/7.137 10.70 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.57/58 6.964/6.962 12.26 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.85/98 7.141/7.125 12.63 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.85/08 7.170/7.146 14.40 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.95/35 7.216/7.175 14.86 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.23/70 7.177/7.131 17.97 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.80/13 7.335/7.309 24.23 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.30/40 7.284/7.276 29.05 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)