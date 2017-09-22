TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 22 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/57 6.100/6.080 0.25 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/07 6.230/6.200 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB 1Y 99.69/75 6.285/6.238 1.36 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.85/89 6.416/6.397 2.28 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.36/46 6.481/6.441 2.71 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.88/00 6.554/6.516 3.55 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.85/98 6.642/6.612 5.24 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.36/46 6.806/6.786 6.23 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.41/45 6.894/6.887 6.75 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.37/42 6.972/6.964 7.68 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.23/44 6.934/6.902 8.96 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.77/82 6.679/6.672 9.65 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.80/98 7.136/7.113 10.69 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.58/65 6.962/6.954 12.26 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.75/00 7.152/7.123 12.63 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.78/09 7.177/7.145 14.40 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.85/25 7.226/7.185 14.86 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.12/50 7.187/7.150 17.96 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.75/17 7.339/7.306 24.22 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.12/45 7.300/7.272 29.05 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)