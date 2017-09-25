TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 25 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.130/6.090 0.24 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/09 6.200/6.180 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.68/71 6.293/6.270 1.35 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.86/89 6.411/6.397 2.27 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.40/47 6.463/6.435 2.71 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.90/98 6.547/6.522 3.54 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.81/83 6.651/6.646 5.23 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.53/56 6.772/6.766 6.22 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.61/67 6.857/6.846 6.74 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.58/62 6.937/6.930 7.67 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.29/48 6.925/6.896 8.95 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.03/04 6.642/6.641 9.64 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.85/10 7.129/7.098 10.69 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.84/86 6.930/6.928 12.25 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.00/30 7.123/7.087 12.62 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.98/35 7.156/7.117 14.39 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.05/35 7.205/7.174 14.85 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.30/65 7.170/7.135 17.96 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.92/23 7.326/7.301 24.21 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.55/65 7.263/7.255 29.04 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)