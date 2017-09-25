FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Markets
September 25, 2017 / 6:56 AM / in 23 days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Sep 25 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  21/12/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.58/59   6.130/6.090    0.24
  22/03/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.08/09   6.200/6.180    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.68/71   6.293/6.270    1.35
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.86/89   6.411/6.397    2.27
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.40/47   6.463/6.435    2.71
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.90/98   6.547/6.522    3.54
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.81/83   6.651/6.646    5.23
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.53/56   6.772/6.766    6.22
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.61/67   6.857/6.846    6.74
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.58/62   6.937/6.930    7.67
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  100.29/48   6.925/6.896    8.95
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  101.03/04   6.642/6.641    9.64
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  110.85/10   7.129/7.098   10.69
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   98.84/86   6.930/6.928   12.25
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  104.00/30   7.123/7.087   12.62
  08.28 pct GOI 2032    14Y  109.98/35   7.156/7.117   14.39
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  110.05/35   7.205/7.174   14.85
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  102.30/65   7.170/7.135   17.96
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  116.92/23   7.326/7.301   24.21
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   97.55/65   7.263/7.255   29.04

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

