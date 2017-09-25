TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 25 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.110/6.090 0.24 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/09 6.210/6.180 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.75/77 6.238/6.223 1.35 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.85/86 6.416/6.411 2.27 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.43/45 6.451/6.443 2.71 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.95/96 6.531/6.528 3.54 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.88/94 6.635/6.621 5.23 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.55/62 6.768/6.755 6.22 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.65/69 6.850/6.842 6.74 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.63/65 6.929/6.925 7.67 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.57/70 6.883/6.863 8.95 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.19/20 6.619/6.618 9.64 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.00/08 7.110/7.100 10.69 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.00/01 6.911/6.909 12.25 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.10/24 7.111/7.094 12.62 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.00/40 7.154/7.112 14.39 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.00/55 7.210/7.153 14.85 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.25/75 7.175/7.126 17.96 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.75/25 7.339/7.300 24.21 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.62/00 7.257/7.225 29.04 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)