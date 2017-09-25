FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
September 25, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 23 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Sep 25 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  21/12/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.58/59   6.110/6.090    0.24
  22/03/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.08/09   6.210/6.180    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.75/77   6.238/6.223    1.35
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.85/86   6.416/6.411    2.27
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.43/45   6.451/6.443    2.71
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.95/96   6.531/6.528    3.54
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.88/94   6.635/6.621    5.23
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.55/62   6.768/6.755    6.22
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.65/69   6.850/6.842    6.74
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.63/65   6.929/6.925    7.67
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  100.57/70   6.883/6.863    8.95
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  101.19/20   6.619/6.618    9.64
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.00/08   7.110/7.100   10.69
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   99.00/01   6.911/6.909   12.25
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  104.10/24   7.111/7.094   12.62
  08.28 pct GOI 2032    14Y  110.00/40   7.154/7.112   14.39
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  110.00/55   7.210/7.153   14.85
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  102.25/75   7.175/7.126   17.96
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  116.75/25   7.339/7.300   24.21
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   97.62/00   7.257/7.225   29.04

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

