TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 26 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/61 6.130/6.050 0.24 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.240/6.190 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.73/79 6.254/6.207 1.35 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.77/85 6.455/6.416 2.27 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.36/42 6.477/6.453 2.70 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.85/91 6.562/6.543 3.54 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.70/79 6.676/6.655 5.23 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.40/46 6.797/6.786 6.22 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.45/55 6.886/6.868 6.74 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.46/51 6.957/6.948 7.66 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.43/57 6.904/6.883 8.94 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.91/94 6.659/6.655 9.64 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.90/00 7.123/7.110 10.68 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.67/70 6.951/6.948 12.25 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.85/08 7.141/7.113 12.62 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.00/30 7.154/7.122 14.39 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.97/35 7.213/7.174 14.85 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.20/75 7.180/7.126 17.95 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.75/00 7.339/7.319 24.21 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.40/69 7.276/7.251 29.04 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)