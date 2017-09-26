TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 26 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.100/6.070 0.24 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.230/6.190 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.72/76 6.262/6.231 1.35 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.78/80 6.450/6.440 2.27 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.35/40 6.481/6.462 2.70 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.84/86 6.565/6.559 3.54 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.65/68 6.687/6.681 5.23 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.37/41 6.803/6.795 6.22 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.42/46 6.892/6.885 6.74 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.37/40 6.972/6.967 7.66 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.30/34 6.924/6.918 8.94 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.83/85 6.670/6.667 9.64 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.70/78 7.148/7.138 10.68 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.62/63 6.957/6.956 12.25 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.85/96 7.141/7.128 12.62 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.00/30 7.154/7.122 14.39 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.00/30 7.210/7.179 14.85 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.45/75 7.155/7.126 17.95 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.60/85 7.351/7.331 24.21 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.20/49 7.293/7.268 29.04 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)