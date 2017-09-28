TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 28 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/52 6.090/6.080 0.25 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.13/14 6.190/6.180 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB 1Y 99.68/72 6.294/6.263 1.34 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.79/83 6.445/6.426 2.26 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.33/40 6.486/6.458 2.70 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.85/95 6.560/6.529 3.54 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.67/73 6.683/6.669 5.23 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.41/44 6.795/6.789 6.21 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.43/48 6.890/6.881 6.73 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.37/39 6.971/6.968 7.66 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.30/35 6.923/6.916 8.94 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.86/87 6.666/6.665 9.63 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.55/75 7.167/7.141 10.68 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.65/67 6.954/6.951 12.24 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.60/90 7.170/7.135 12.61 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.90/20 7.164/7.133 14.38 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.25/35 7.184/7.174 14.84 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.28/74 7.172/7.126 17.95 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.65/90 7.347/7.327 24.21 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.20/30 7.293/7.285 29.03 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)