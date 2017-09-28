TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 28 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.080/6.070 0.25 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.13/14 6.200/6.180 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.68/73 6.294/6.255 1.34 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.82/83 6.431/6.426 2.26 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.39/43 6.462/6.446 2.70 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.80/88 6.576/6.551 3.54 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.74/75 6.667/6.664 5.23 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.45/52 6.787/6.773 6.21 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.50/53 6.877/6.871 6.73 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.43/45 6.961/6.958 7.66 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.32/40 6.920/6.908 8.94 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.05/06 6.639/6.638 9.63 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.55/64 7.167/7.155 10.68 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.85/89 6.929/6.924 12.24 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.80/05 7.146/7.117 12.61 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.80/30 7.175/7.122 14.38 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.45/68 7.163/7.140 14.84 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.44/83 7.156/7.118 17.95 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.75/98 7.339/7.321 24.21 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.35/52 7.280/7.266 29.03 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)