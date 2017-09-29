TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 29 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.090/6.030 0.25 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.20/21 6.190/6.160 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.73/75 6.256/6.240 1.34 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.84/87 6.422/6.407 2.26 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.42/46 6.444/6.428 2.69 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.82/90 6.567/6.542 3.53 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.80/83 6.653/6.646 5.22 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.51/57 6.774/6.762 6.21 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.56/62 6.865/6.854 6.73 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.55/59 6.941/6.934 7.66 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.54/60 6.887/6.878 8.94 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.20/21 6.618/6.616 9.63 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.80/90 7.134/7.122 10.68 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.06/08 6.903/6.901 12.24 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.95/25 7.128/7.093 12.61 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.83/33 7.171/7.118 14.38 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.48/71 7.160/7.136 14.84 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.38/81 7.161/7.119 17.94 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.78/05 7.336/7.315 24.20 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.41/80 7.275/7.242 29.03 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)