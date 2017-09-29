TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Sep 29 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.080/6.020 0.25 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.19/21 6.200/6.170 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.98/00 6.058/6.042 1.34 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.87/88 6.407/6.402 2.26 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.39/51 6.456/6.408 2.69 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.82/86 6.567/6.554 3.53 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.77/90 6.660/6.630 5.22 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.40/48 6.795/6.780 6.21 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.50/59 6.876/6.860 6.73 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.38/52 6.969/6.946 7.66 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.64/76 6.872/6.854 8.94 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.85/88 6.667/6.663 9.63 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.40/69 7.185/7.148 10.68 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.77/81 6.939/6.934 12.24 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.80/08 7.146/7.113 12.61 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.65/15 7.190/7.137 14.38 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.30/53 7.178/7.155 14.84 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.20/63 7.179/7.137 17.94 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.60/87 7.350/7.329 24.20 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.25/49 7.289/7.268 29.03 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)