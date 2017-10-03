TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.130/6.090 0.24 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.21/23 6.190/6.150 0.47 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.69/77 6.289/6.225 1.33 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.85/92 6.417/6.383 2.25 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.41/53 6.446/6.398 2.68 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.91/95 6.538/6.525 3.52 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.81/90 6.650/6.630 5.21 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.50/67 6.776/6.743 6.20 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.64/70 6.850/6.839 6.72 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.62/65 6.929/6.924 7.64 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.56/76 6.884/6.854 8.93 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.02/03 6.643/6.642 9.62 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.60/90 7.159/7.121 10.66 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.94/96 6.918/6.916 12.23 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.90/00 7.134/7.122 12.60 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.73/15 7.181/7.137 14.37 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.35/57 7.173/7.150 14.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.25/75 7.174/7.125 17.93 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.70/89 7.342/7.327 24.19 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.43/60 7.274/7.259 29.02 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)