TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.080/6.040 0.24 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.22/24 6.170/6.130 0.47 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.70/76 6.281/6.233 1.33 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.89/90 6.397/6.392 2.25 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.43/45 6.438/6.430 2.68 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.91/94 6.538/6.528 3.52 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.90/91 6.630/6.627 5.21 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.60/63 6.756/6.750 6.20 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.70/74 6.839/6.832 6.72 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.66/67 6.922/6.920 7.64 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.56/70 6.884/6.863 8.93 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.99/00 6.648/6.646 9.62 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.72/90 7.144/7.121 10.66 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.98/99 6.913/6.912 12.23 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.00/03 7.122/7.119 12.60 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.73/15 7.181/7.137 14.37 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.38/60 7.170/7.147 14.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.30/75 7.169/7.125 17.93 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.58/87 7.352/7.329 24.19 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.60/70 7.259/7.251 29.02 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)