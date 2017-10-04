TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/63 6.090/6.060 0.23 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/24 6.190/6.160 0.47 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB 1Y 99.71/76 6.273/6.233 1.33 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.92/93 6.383/6.378 2.24 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.45/47 6.428/6.420 2.68 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.94/01 6.527/6.505 3.52 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.96/05 6.616/6.595 5.21 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.68/73 6.740/6.731 6.20 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.78/85 6.824/6.811 6.72 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.77/80 6.904/6.899 7.64 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.70/76 6.863/6.853 8.92 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.10/11 6.632/6.631 9.61 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.70/90 7.147/7.121 10.66 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.04/06 6.906/6.903 12.23 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.93/10 7.131/7.111 12.60 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.76/18 7.178/7.134 14.36 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.41/63 7.167/7.144 14.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.25/75 7.174/7.125 17.93 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.61/90 7.350/7.327 24.19 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.60/00 7.259/7.226 29.02 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)