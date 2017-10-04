TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/12/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/63 6.070/6.030 0.23 22/03/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/25 6.190/6.150 0.47 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.71/76 6.273/6.233 1.33 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.81/83 6.436/6.426 2.24 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.33/35 6.477/6.469 2.68 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.81/85 6.568/6.556 3.52 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.68/70 6.680/6.675 5.21 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.37/38 6.801/6.799 6.20 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.47/51 6.881/6.874 6.72 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.42/45 6.962/6.957 7.64 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.28/36 6.926/6.914 8.92 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.60/63 6.703/6.699 9.61 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.35/50 7.191/7.172 10.66 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.44/45 6.980/6.979 12.23 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.50/65 7.182/7.164 12.60 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.46/88 7.210/7.166 14.36 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.10/50 7.199/7.157 14.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.80/10 7.219/7.189 17.93 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.30/70 7.374/7.342 24.19 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.00/15 7.310/7.298 29.02 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)