TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.090/6.050 0.25 05/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/04 6.190/6.150 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.65/70 6.321/6.281 1.33 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.78/83 6.451/6.427 2.24 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.25/35 6.507/6.467 2.68 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.78/82 6.577/6.564 3.52 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.55/63 6.710/6.692 5.21 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.21/26 6.832/6.822 6.19 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.30/35 6.913/6.904 6.71 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.23/26 6.993/6.988 7.64 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.06/17 6.960/6.943 8.92 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.38/39 6.734/6.733 9.61 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.10/50 7.223/7.172 10.66 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.24/27 7.005/7.001 12.23 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.25/40 7.212/7.194 12.59 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.21/63 7.236/7.192 14.36 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.88/28 7.221/7.180 14.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.60/90 7.238/7.209 17.93 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.03/43 7.395/7.364 24.19 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.70/00 7.336/7.310 29.01 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)