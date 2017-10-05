TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.070/6.030 0.25 05/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.03/05 6.180/6.140 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.75/80 6.241/6.201 1.33 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.81/82 6.436/6.431 2.24 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.33/35 6.475/6.467 2.68 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.80/87 6.571/6.549 3.52 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.61/65 6.696/6.687 5.21 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.28/34 6.818/6.806 6.19 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.36/40 6.902/6.894 6.71 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.30/34 6.982/6.975 7.64 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.13/18 6.949/6.941 8.92 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.42/43 6.729/6.727 9.61 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.15/22 7.216/7.207 10.66 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.23/24 7.006/7.005 12.23 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.16/30 7.222/7.206 12.59 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.19/61 7.239/7.194 14.36 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.86/26 7.223/7.182 14.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.53/92 7.245/7.207 17.93 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.01/41 7.397/7.365 24.19 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.70/90 7.336/7.319 29.01 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)