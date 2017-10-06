TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.090/6.060 0.24 05/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/09 6.180/6.140 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.70/75 6.283/6.242 1.32 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.81/82 6.437/6.432 2.24 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.28/35 6.490/6.462 2.68 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.81/90 6.565/6.537 3.51 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.56/60 6.707/6.698 5.20 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.24/27 6.825/6.819 6.19 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.27/34 6.918/6.905 6.71 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.21/25 6.996/6.990 7.64 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.00/10 6.969/6.953 8.92 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.30/31 6.746/6.744 9.61 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.00/28 7.235/7.199 10.66 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.12/14 7.020/7.017 12.22 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.15/25 7.223/7.212 12.59 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.14/56 7.244/7.199 14.36 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.81/21 7.228/7.187 14.82 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.48/87 7.250/7.212 17.93 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.96/36 7.401/7.369 24.18 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.70/91 7.336/7.318 29.01 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)