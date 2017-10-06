TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/59 6.070/6.010 0.24 05/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/09 6.180/6.140 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.70/77 6.283/6.226 1.32 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.80/82 6.442/6.432 2.24 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.27/34 6.494/6.466 2.68 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.80/84 6.569/6.556 3.51 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.53/55 6.714/6.710 5.20 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.23/25 6.827/6.823 6.19 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.30/33 6.913/6.907 6.71 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.18/23 7.001/6.993 7.64 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.97/05 6.973/6.961 8.92 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.20/21 6.760/6.759 9.61 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.00/17 7.235/7.213 10.66 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.95/98 7.041/7.037 12.22 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.01/15 7.240/7.223 12.59 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.04/46 7.254/7.209 14.36 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.71/11 7.239/7.197 14.82 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.38/77 7.260/7.221 17.93 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.86/26 7.409/7.377 24.18 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.60/86 7.345/7.323 29.01 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)