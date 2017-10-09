TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.110/6.070 0.24 05/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/10 6.190/6.150 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.70/76 6.283/6.235 1.31 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.80/82 6.442/6.432 2.23 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.30/35 6.481/6.460 2.67 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.78/83 6.574/6.558 3.51 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.52/55 6.717/6.710 5.19 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.23/27 6.827/6.819 6.18 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.33/40 6.907/6.894 6.70 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.21/24 6.996/6.991 7.63 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.95/00 6.976/6.969 8.91 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.22/23 6.757/6.756 9.60 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.00/17 7.235/7.213 10.65 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.96/99 7.040/7.036 12.21 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.00/14 7.241/7.225 12.58 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 109.04/46 7.254/7.209 14.35 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.71/11 7.239/7.197 14.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.38/77 7.260/7.221 17.92 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.86/26 7.409/7.377 24.18 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.62/70 7.343/7.336 29.00 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)