TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.070/6.050 0.24 05/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/10 6.180/6.150 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.73/78 6.259/6.219 1.31 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.80/82 6.442/6.432 2.23 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.29/32 6.484/6.472 2.67 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.79/81 6.571/6.565 3.51 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.49/52 6.723/6.717 5.19 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.18/22 6.836/6.829 6.18 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.26/34 6.920/6.905 6.70 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.16/20 7.004/6.998 7.63 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.87/92 6.989/6.981 8.91 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.07/09 6.779/6.776 9.60 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.01/40 7.233/7.183 10.65 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.75/76 7.066/7.065 12.21 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.85/09 7.260/7.231 12.58 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 108.96/31 7.262/7.225 14.35 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.64/04 7.246/7.204 14.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.30/75 7.268/7.223 17.92 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.79/19 7.414/7.383 24.18 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.55/00 7.349/7.311 29.00