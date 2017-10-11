TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/63 6.070/6.050 0.23 05/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/14 6.200/6.150 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB 1Y 99.72/77 6.268/6.227 1.31 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.83/84 6.427/6.422 2.23 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.28/32 6.485/6.469 2.66 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.84/86 6.553/6.547 3.50 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.58/62 6.703/6.694 5.19 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.28/35 6.816/6.803 6.18 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.32/36 6.909/6.901 6.70 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.27/35 6.986/6.972 7.62 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.00/10 6.969/6.953 8.90 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.23/24 6.756/6.754 9.59 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.95/25 7.241/7.202 10.64 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.05/07 7.029/7.026 12.21 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.05/15 7.235/7.223 12.58 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.41/44 6.972/6.969 13.93 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.70/10 7.240/7.198 14.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.36/81 7.262/7.217 17.91 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.73/88 7.419/7.407 24.17 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.50/80 7.353/7.328 29.00 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)