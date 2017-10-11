FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
October 11, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 6 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  04/01/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.62/63   6.070/6.040    0.23
  05/04/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.12/14   6.190/6.150    0.48
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.73/77   6.260/6.227    1.31
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.85/86   6.417/6.412    2.23
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.30/32   6.477/6.469    2.66
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.84/85   6.553/6.550    3.50
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.63/65   6.691/6.687    5.19
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.33/37   6.806/6.799    6.18
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.39/43   6.896/6.888    6.70
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.37/39   6.969/6.966    7.62
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  100.08/14   6.956/6.947    8.90
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  100.34/35   6.740/6.739    9.59
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  110.05/20   7.228/7.209   10.64
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   98.17/18   7.014/7.013   12.21
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  103.12/17   7.227/7.221   12.58
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   97.67/69   6.942/6.940   13.93
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  109.75/15   7.234/7.193   14.81
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  101.48/96   7.250/7.202   17.91
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  115.50/90   7.437/7.405   24.17
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   96.60/90   7.345/7.319   29.00

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

