TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/63 6.070/6.040 0.23 05/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.12/14 6.190/6.150 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.73/77 6.260/6.227 1.31 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.85/86 6.417/6.412 2.23 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.30/32 6.477/6.469 2.66 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.84/85 6.553/6.550 3.50 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.63/65 6.691/6.687 5.19 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.33/37 6.806/6.799 6.18 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.39/43 6.896/6.888 6.70 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.37/39 6.969/6.966 7.62 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.08/14 6.956/6.947 8.90 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.34/35 6.740/6.739 9.59 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.05/20 7.228/7.209 10.64 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.17/18 7.014/7.013 12.21 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.12/17 7.227/7.221 12.58 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.67/69 6.942/6.940 13.93 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.75/15 7.234/7.193 14.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.48/96 7.250/7.202 17.91 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.50/90 7.437/7.405 24.17 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.60/90 7.345/7.319 29.00