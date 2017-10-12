TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.090/6.060 0.25 12/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/05 6.190/6.140 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.74/78 6.252/6.220 1.31 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.84/86 6.422/6.413 2.22 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.30/32 6.476/6.468 2.66 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.74/84 6.584/6.552 3.50 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.64/67 6.689/6.682 5.19 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.31/44 6.810/6.785 6.18 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.38/43 6.897/6.888 6.69 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.35/40 6.972/6.964 7.62 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.11/12 6.952/6.950 8.90 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.34/35 6.740/6.739 9.59 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.10/20 7.221/7.208 10.64 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.17/18 7.014/7.013 12.21 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.00/20 7.241/7.218 12.58 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.68/69 6.941/6.940 13.93 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.75/15 7.234/7.193 14.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.44/88 7.254/7.210 17.91 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.90/25 7.405/7.378 24.17 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.60/95 7.345/7.315 28.99 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)