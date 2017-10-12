TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/53 6.070/6.060 0.25 12/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.03/05 6.180/6.140 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB 1Y 99.70/77 6.284/6.228 1.31 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.84/86 6.422/6.413 2.22 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.28/30 6.484/6.476 2.66 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.78/82 6.571/6.559 3.50 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.60/64 6.698/6.689 5.19 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.24/30 6.824/6.812 6.18 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.35/36 6.903/6.901 6.69 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.33/34 6.976/6.974 7.62 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.00/10 6.969/6.953 8.90 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.24/25 6.754/6.753 9.59 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.10/17 7.221/7.212 10.64 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.06/08 7.028/7.025 12.21 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.05/09 7.235/7.231 12.58 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.58/61 6.952/6.949 13.93 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.71/11 7.238/7.197 14.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.40/84 7.258/7.214 17.91 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.86/21 7.409/7.381 24.17 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.60/00 7.345/7.311 28.99 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)