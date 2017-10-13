TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.090/6.050 0.24 12/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/09 6.190/6.140 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.71/76 6.278/6.237 1.30 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.86/88 6.413/6.403 2.22 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.30/35 6.471/6.451 2.66 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.85/87 6.546/6.540 3.49 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.75/80 6.663/6.652 5.18 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.45/48 6.782/6.776 6.17 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.51/54 6.873/6.867 6.69 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.50/53 6.947/6.942 7.62 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.09/28 6.955/6.926 8.90 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.40/43 6.732/6.727 9.59 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.30/37 7.195/7.186 10.64 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.36/38 6.990/6.988 12.20 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.30/43 7.205/7.190 12.57 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.94/97 6.911/6.908 13.93 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.81/21 7.228/7.186 14.80 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.44/71 7.254/7.227 17.91 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.03/39 7.395/7.366 24.16 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.15/50 7.298/7.268 28.99 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)