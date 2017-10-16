TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/60 6.110/6.050 0.24 12/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/11 6.200/6.140 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.70/77 6.286/6.229 1.29 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.85/86 6.418/6.413 2.21 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.30/33 6.469/6.457 2.65 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.83/86 6.552/6.542 3.49 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.73/78 6.668/6.656 5.18 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.40/42 6.791/6.787 6.16 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.51/54 6.872/6.867 6.68 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.55/58 6.938/6.933 7.61 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.05/23 6.961/6.933 8.89 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.37/38 6.736/6.734 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.25/38 7.201/7.185 10.63 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.39/40 6.987/6.985 12.19 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.20/40 7.217/7.194 12.56 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 98.03/05 6.901/6.899 13.92 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.84/24 7.224/7.183 14.79 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.30/50 7.268/7.248 17.90 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.00/20 7.397/7.381 24.16 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.10/55 7.302/7.264 28.98 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)