TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.080/6.050 0.24 12/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/11 6.180/6.140 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.74/77 6.253/6.229 1.29 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.84/86 6.423/6.413 2.21 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.33/35 6.457/6.449 2.65 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.85/87 6.545/6.539 3.49 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.79/80 6.654/6.652 5.18 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.43/45 6.786/6.781 6.16 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.59/62 6.858/6.852 6.68 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.56/58 6.937/6.933 7.61 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.10/20 6.953/6.938 8.89 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.38/39 6.734/6.733 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.25/38 7.201/7.185 10.63 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.39/41 6.987/6.984 12.19 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.35/40 7.199/7.194 12.56 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.97/00 6.908/6.904 13.92 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.84/24 7.224/7.183 14.79 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.55/83 7.243/7.215 17.90 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.75/10 7.417/7.389 24.16 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.22/47 7.292/7.270 28.98