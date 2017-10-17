TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.100/6.070 0.23 12/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/12 6.180/6.140 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.71/73 6.278/6.262 1.29 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.83/85 6.428/6.418 2.21 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.28/30 6.476/6.468 2.64 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.82/87 6.554/6.538 3.48 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.73/77 6.668/6.659 5.17 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.38/44 6.795/6.783 6.16 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.54/56 6.867/6.863 6.68 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.55/58 6.938/6.933 7.61 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.04/10 6.962/6.953 8.89 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.26/27 6.752/6.750 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.18/31 7.210/7.193 10.63 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.27/29 7.002/6.999 12.19 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.10/36 7.229/7.198 12.56 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.74/76 6.934/6.932 13.92 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.63/76 7.246/7.233 14.79 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.40/65 7.258/7.233 17.89 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.80/00 7.413/7.397 24.15 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.10/40 7.302/7.276 28.98 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)