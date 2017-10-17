TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.100/6.050 0.23 12/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/12 6.200/6.150 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.72/74 6.270/6.254 1.29 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.84/85 6.423/6.418 2.21 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.29/30 6.472/6.468 2.64 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.81/83 6.557/6.551 3.48 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.73/75 6.668/6.663 5.17 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.40/42 6.791/6.787 6.16 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.51/53 6.872/6.869 6.68 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.53/54 6.941/6.940 7.61 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 100.00/09 6.968/6.955 8.89 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.17/18 6.765/6.763 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.18/31 7.210/7.193 10.63 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.23/24 7.007/7.005 12.19 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.10/21 7.229/7.216 12.56 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.68/69 6.941/6.940 13.92 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.63/76 7.246/7.233 14.79 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.50/90 7.248/7.208 17.89 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.85/00 7.409/7.397 24.15 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.10/40 7.302/7.276 28.98 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)