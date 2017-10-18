TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.110/6.080 0.25 18/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/10 6.190/6.150 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.74/75 6.256/6.247 1.29 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.84/85 6.424/6.419 2.21 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.28/33 6.468/6.447 2.64 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.83/84 6.546/6.543 3.48 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.72/77 6.670/6.658 5.17 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.39/45 6.792/6.780 6.16 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.55/58 6.864/6.859 6.68 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.54/59 6.939/6.930 7.60 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.97/18 6.973/6.941 8.88 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.17/18 6.765/6.763 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.18/31 7.209/7.192 10.62 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.22/25 7.008/7.004 12.19 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.97/20 7.245/7.217 12.56 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.65/67 6.944/6.942 13.91 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.63/76 7.246/7.232 14.79 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.50/90 7.248/7.208 17.89 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.90/15 7.405/7.385 24.15 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.10/40 7.302/7.276 28.98 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)