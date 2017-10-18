FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2017 / 6:54 AM / in 4 days

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  17/01/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.58/59   6.110/6.080    0.25
  18/04/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.09/10   6.190/6.150    0.50
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.74/75   6.256/6.247    1.29
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.84/85   6.424/6.419    2.21
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.28/33   6.468/6.447    2.64
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.83/84   6.546/6.543    3.48
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.72/77   6.670/6.658    5.17
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.39/45   6.792/6.780    6.16
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.55/58   6.864/6.859    6.68
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.54/59   6.939/6.930    7.60
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y   99.97/18   6.973/6.941    8.88
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  100.17/18   6.765/6.763    9.58
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  110.18/31   7.209/7.192   10.62
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   98.22/25   7.008/7.004   12.19
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  102.97/20   7.245/7.217   12.56
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   97.65/67   6.944/6.942   13.91
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  109.63/76   7.246/7.232   14.79
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  101.50/90   7.248/7.208   17.89
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  115.90/15   7.405/7.385   24.15
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   97.10/40   7.302/7.276   28.98

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

