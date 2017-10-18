TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.100/6.090 0.25 18/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.200/6.150 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.72/74 6.272/6.256 1.29 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.84/85 6.424/6.419 2.21 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.29/31 6.463/6.455 2.64 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.82/84 6.549/6.543 3.48 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.76/77 6.661/6.658 5.17 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.41/45 6.788/6.780 6.16 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.60/64 6.855/6.847 6.68 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.56/59 6.935/6.930 7.60 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.97/11 6.973/6.951 8.88 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.19/20 6.762/6.760 9.58 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.18/31 7.209/7.192 10.62 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.27/29 7.002/6.999 12.19 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.15/28 7.223/7.208 12.56 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.76/79 6.932/6.928 13.91 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.63/76 7.246/7.232 14.79 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.50/90 7.248/7.208 17.89 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.80/15 7.413/7.385 24.15 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.05/45 7.306/7.272 28.98 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)