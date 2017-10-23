TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.110/6.070 0.23 18/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/12 6.190/6.140 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.70/73 6.289/6.265 1.28 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.78/84 6.453/6.424 2.19 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.25/28 6.478/6.466 2.63 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.77/82 6.564/6.548 3.47 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.62/70 6.693/6.674 5.16 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.31/33 6.807/6.803 6.14 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.46/48 6.881/6.877 6.66 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.42/44 6.959/6.955 7.59 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.95/09 6.976/6.955 8.87 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.01/02 6.788/6.786 9.56 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.09/21 7.220/7.205 10.61 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.04/05 7.031/7.029 12.18 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.05/18 7.235/7.220 12.54 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.49/50 6.963/6.962 13.90 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.50/63 7.259/7.245 14.78 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.50/70 7.248/7.228 17.88 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.40/80 7.445/7.413 24.14 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.87/32 7.321/7.283 28.96 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)