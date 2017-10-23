TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.090/6.060 0.23 18/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/12 6.200/6.150 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.76/80 6.240/6.206 1.28 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.81/82 6.439/6.434 2.19 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.25/27 6.478/6.470 2.63 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.76/79 6.567/6.558 3.47 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.57/62 6.705/6.693 5.16 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.26/28 6.817/6.813 6.14 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.38/40 6.896/6.892 6.66 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.33/35 6.974/6.970 7.59 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.89/91 6.985/6.982 8.87 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.92/95 6.801/6.796 9.56 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.86/10 7.250/7.219 10.61 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.90/93 7.048/7.044 12.18 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.75/07 7.271/7.233 12.54 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.33/34 6.982/6.980 13.90 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.45/58 7.264/7.251 14.78 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.20/60 7.278/7.238 17.88 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.43/80 7.443/7.413 24.14 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.00/15 7.310/7.297 28.96 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)