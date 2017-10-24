TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/62 6.100/6.090 0.23 18/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/14 6.200/6.150 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.70/73 6.290/6.265 1.27 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.80/82 6.444/6.434 2.19 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.26/27 6.472/6.468 2.63 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.77/82 6.563/6.547 3.46 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.61/69 6.695/6.677 5.15 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.28/33 6.813/6.803 6.14 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.37/45 6.898/6.883 6.66 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.40/43 6.962/6.957 7.59 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.90/97 6.984/6.973 8.87 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.03/05 6.785/6.782 9.56 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.93/15 7.241/7.212 10.61 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.03/05 7.032/7.029 12.17 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.05/14 7.235/7.225 12.54 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.45/46 6.968/6.966 13.90 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.53/66 7.256/7.242 14.77 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.23/63 7.275/7.235 17.88 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.52/88 7.435/7.407 24.13 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.08/25 7.303/7.289 28.96 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)