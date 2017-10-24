FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
China
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Middle East
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 24, 2017 / 6:59 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow:
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  17/01/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.62/62   6.100/6.090    0.23
  18/04/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.11/14   6.200/6.150    0.48
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.70/73   6.290/6.265    1.27
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.80/82   6.444/6.434    2.19
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.26/27   6.472/6.468    2.63
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.77/82   6.563/6.547    3.46
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.61/69   6.695/6.677    5.15
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.28/33   6.813/6.803    6.14
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.37/45   6.898/6.883    6.66
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.40/43   6.962/6.957    7.59
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y   99.90/97   6.984/6.973    8.87
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  100.03/05   6.785/6.782    9.56
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  109.93/15   7.241/7.212   10.61
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   98.03/05   7.032/7.029   12.17
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  103.05/14   7.235/7.225   12.54
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   97.45/46   6.968/6.966   13.90
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  109.53/66   7.256/7.242   14.77
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  101.23/63   7.275/7.235   17.88
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  115.52/88   7.435/7.407   24.13
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   97.08/25   7.303/7.289   28.96

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.