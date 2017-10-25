TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/63 6.110/6.090 0.23 18/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.13/15 6.200/6.150 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.67/74 6.315/6.257 1.27 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.80/84 6.444/6.424 2.19 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.24/27 6.479/6.467 2.62 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.75/79 6.569/6.556 3.46 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.60/65 6.698/6.686 5.15 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.22/32 6.824/6.805 6.14 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.38/41 6.896/6.890 6.66 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.36/41 6.968/6.960 7.58 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.91/97 6.982/6.973 8.86 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.92/94 6.801/6.798 9.56 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.81/20 7.256/7.206 10.60 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.00/03 7.036/7.032 12.17 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.80/15 7.265/7.223 12.54 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.44/45 6.969/6.968 13.89 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.33/46 7.277/7.263 14.77 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.03/43 7.295/7.255 17.87 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.32/68 7.451/7.423 24.13 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.91/08 7.318/7.303 28.96 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)