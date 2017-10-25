TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/63 6.100/6.090 0.23 18/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.13/15 6.200/6.160 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.71/79 6.282/6.215 1.27 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.80/81 6.444/6.439 2.19 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.23/25 6.483/6.475 2.62 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.72/77 6.578/6.562 3.46 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.55/59 6.709/6.700 5.15 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.24/28 6.820/6.812 6.14 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.33/35 6.905/6.901 6.66 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.33/36 6.973/6.968 7.58 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.83/90 6.994/6.984 8.86 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.84/86 6.812/6.809 9.56 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.85/00 7.251/7.231 10.60 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.85/86 7.055/7.053 12.17 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.90/00 7.253/7.241 12.54 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.27/28 6.988/6.987 13.89 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.30/44 7.280/7.265 14.77 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.07/51 7.291/7.247 17.87 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.32/68 7.451/7.423 24.13 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.89/05 7.320/7.306 28.96 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)