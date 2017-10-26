TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/52 6.110/6.090 0.25 26/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/04 6.200/6.150 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.71/75 6.282/6.249 1.27 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.81/83 6.439/6.429 2.18 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.23/29 6.482/6.457 2.62 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.70/75 6.584/6.568 3.46 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.56/64 6.707/6.688 5.15 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.25/29 6.818/6.810 6.14 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.35/39 6.901/6.893 6.66 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.35/39 6.970/6.963 7.58 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.86/95 6.990/6.976 8.86 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.90/92 6.804/6.801 9.55 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.88/93 7.247/7.240 10.60 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.93/95 7.045/7.042 12.17 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.98/08 7.244/7.232 12.54 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.34/36 6.980/6.978 13.89 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.30/44 7.280/7.265 14.77 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.07/51 7.291/7.247 17.87 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.32/68 7.451/7.422 24.13 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.95/13 7.314/7.299 28.96 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)