TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Asia
October 26, 2017 / 6:57 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  25/01/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.52/52   6.110/6.090    0.25
  26/04/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.02/04   6.200/6.150    0.50
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.71/75   6.282/6.249    1.27
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.81/83   6.439/6.429    2.18
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.23/29   6.482/6.457    2.62
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.70/75   6.584/6.568    3.46
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.56/64   6.707/6.688    5.15
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.25/29   6.818/6.810    6.14
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.35/39   6.901/6.893    6.66
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.35/39   6.970/6.963    7.58
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y   99.86/95   6.990/6.976    8.86
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   99.90/92   6.804/6.801    9.55
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  109.88/93   7.247/7.240   10.60
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.93/95   7.045/7.042   12.17
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  102.98/08   7.244/7.232   12.54
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   97.34/36   6.980/6.978   13.89
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  109.30/44   7.280/7.265   14.77
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  101.07/51   7.291/7.247   17.87
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  115.32/68   7.451/7.422   24.13
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   96.95/13   7.314/7.299   28.96

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
