TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/52 6.100/6.090 0.25 26/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/04 6.190/6.150 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.69/73 6.299/6.266 1.27 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.80/81 6.444/6.439 2.18 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.24/28 6.477/6.461 2.62 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.72/76 6.577/6.564 3.46 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.60/63 6.698/6.690 5.15 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.28/35 6.812/6.798 6.14 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.39/41 6.893/6.890 6.66 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.39/42 6.963/6.958 7.58 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.85/92 6.991/6.980 8.86 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.94/95 6.798/6.797 9.55 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.97/04 7.235/7.226 10.60 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.95/96 7.042/7.041 12.17 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.05/10 7.235/7.229 12.54 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.35/36 6.979/6.978 13.89 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.30/44 7.280/7.265 14.77 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.12/57 7.286/7.241 17.87 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.32/68 7.451/7.422 24.13 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.05/10 7.306/7.302 28.96