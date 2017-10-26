FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Asia
October 26, 2017

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  25/01/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.52/52   6.100/6.090    0.25
  26/04/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.02/04   6.190/6.150    0.50
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.69/73   6.299/6.266    1.27
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.80/81   6.444/6.439    2.18
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.24/28   6.477/6.461    2.62
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.72/76   6.577/6.564    3.46
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.60/63   6.698/6.690    5.15
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.28/35   6.812/6.798    6.14
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.39/41   6.893/6.890    6.66
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.39/42   6.963/6.958    7.58
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y   99.85/92   6.991/6.980    8.86
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   99.94/95   6.798/6.797    9.55
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  109.97/04   7.235/7.226   10.60
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.95/96   7.042/7.041   12.17
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  103.05/10   7.235/7.229   12.54
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   97.35/36   6.979/6.978   13.89
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  109.30/44   7.280/7.265   14.77
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  101.12/57   7.286/7.241   17.87
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  115.32/68   7.451/7.422   24.13
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   97.05/10   7.306/7.302   28.96

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
