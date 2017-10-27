TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/57 6.100/6.090 0.24 26/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/08 6.200/6.160 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.69/75 6.301/6.250 1.26 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.79/81 6.449/6.439 2.18 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.19/25 6.493/6.468 2.62 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.71/77 6.578/6.558 3.46 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.47/52 6.728/6.716 5.14 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.23/29 6.821/6.809 6.13 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.30/32 6.910/6.906 6.65 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.30/32 6.978/6.974 7.58 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.80/90 6.999/6.983 8.86 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.73/75 6.828/6.826 9.55 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.87/05 7.247/7.224 10.60 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.72/74 7.071/7.069 12.16 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.80/00 7.265/7.241 12.53 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.08/10 7.011/7.008 13.89 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.10/24 7.300/7.286 14.76 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.92/37 7.306/7.260 17.87 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.19/58 7.462/7.430 24.13 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.91/00 7.318/7.310 28.95 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)