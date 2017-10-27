TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/57 6.100/6.080 0.24 26/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/09 6.190/6.150 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.78/81 6.225/6.200 1.26 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.79/80 6.449/6.444 2.18 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.22/24 6.481/6.472 2.62 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.70/75 6.581/6.565 3.46 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.49/50 6.723/6.721 5.14 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.27/29 6.813/6.809 6.13 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.40/41 6.891/6.889 6.65 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.37/40 6.966/6.961 7.58 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.90/98 6.983/6.971 8.86 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.87/88 6.808/6.807 9.55 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.96/05 7.236/7.224 10.60 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.97/98 7.040/7.038 12.16 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.00/10 7.241/7.229 12.53 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.35/38 6.979/6.976 13.89 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.25/39 7.285/7.270 14.76 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.07/52 7.291/7.246 17.87 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.34/73 7.450/7.418 24.13 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.00/20 7.310/7.293 28.95 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)