FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Sections
Featured
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
Markets
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Top News
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 30, 2017 / 7:00 AM / in 21 hours

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  25/01/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.58/59   6.100/6.070    0.24
  26/04/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.08/11   6.200/6.140    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.78/81   6.225/6.200    1.26
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.77/79   6.459/6.449    2.17
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.19/23   6.493/6.477    2.61
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.68/71   6.587/6.578    3.45
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.46/48   6.730/6.725    5.14
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.27/29   6.813/6.809    6.13
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.36/38   6.899/6.895    6.64
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.35/37   6.969/6.966    7.57
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y   99.79/97   7.000/6.973    8.85
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   99.70/71   6.833/6.831    9.54
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  109.80/10   7.256/7.218   10.59
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.74/76   7.069/7.066   12.16
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  102.91/95   7.252/7.247   12.53
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   97.20/21   6.995/6.993   13.88
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  109.10/24   7.300/7.286   14.76
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  100.92/37   7.306/7.260   17.86
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  115.45/95   7.441/7.401   24.12
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   96.85/05   7.323/7.306   28.94

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.