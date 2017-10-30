TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.100/6.070 0.24 26/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/11 6.200/6.140 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.78/81 6.225/6.200 1.26 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.77/79 6.459/6.449 2.17 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.19/23 6.493/6.477 2.61 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.68/71 6.587/6.578 3.45 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.46/48 6.730/6.725 5.14 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.27/29 6.813/6.809 6.13 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.36/38 6.899/6.895 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.35/37 6.969/6.966 7.57 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.79/97 7.000/6.973 8.85 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.70/71 6.833/6.831 9.54 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.80/10 7.256/7.218 10.59 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.74/76 7.069/7.066 12.16 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.91/95 7.252/7.247 12.53 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.20/21 6.995/6.993 13.88 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.10/24 7.300/7.286 14.76 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.92/37 7.306/7.260 17.86 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.45/95 7.441/7.401 24.12 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.85/05 7.323/7.306 28.94 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)