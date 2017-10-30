TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/58 6.110/6.100 0.24 26/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.200/6.150 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.71/75 6.284/6.250 1.26 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.72/74 6.484/6.475 2.17 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.14/16 6.514/6.505 2.61 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.60/63 6.613/6.603 3.45 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.26/28 6.777/6.772 5.14 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.05/12 6.857/6.843 6.13 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.14/20 6.940/6.929 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.14/17 7.005/7.000 7.57 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.50/60 7.045/7.030 8.85 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.34/36 6.885/6.882 9.54 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.60/75 7.282/7.263 10.59 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.29/33 7.125/7.120 12.16 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.63/88 7.286/7.256 12.53 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.68/70 7.055/7.053 13.88 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.80/94 7.332/7.317 14.76 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.85/07 7.313/7.291 17.86 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.15/65 7.465/7.425 24.12 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.55/75 7.349/7.332 28.94 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)