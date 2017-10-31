TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/60 6.110/6.080 0.24 26/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/12 6.190/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.69/74 6.301/6.259 1.26 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.74/75 6.475/6.470 2.17 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.08/17 6.537/6.500 2.61 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.63/65 6.602/6.596 3.45 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.33/38 6.760/6.749 5.14 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.13/15 6.841/6.837 6.13 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.15/26 6.938/6.917 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.16/25 7.001/6.986 7.57 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.43/57 7.056/7.034 8.85 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.45/47 6.869/6.866 9.54 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.63/84 7.278/7.251 10.59 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.52/53 7.096/7.095 12.16 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.65/00 7.284/7.241 12.53 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.88/90 7.034/7.031 13.88 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.95/09 7.316/7.301 14.76 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.00/22 7.298/7.275 17.86 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.30/80 7.453/7.413 24.12 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.95/15 7.314/7.297 28.94 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)