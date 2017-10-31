TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/60 6.120/6.090 0.24 26/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/12 6.190/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.70/72 6.293/6.276 1.26 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.73/74 6.480/6.475 2.17 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.14/15 6.512/6.508 2.61 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.61/64 6.609/6.599 3.45 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.37/39 6.751/6.746 5.14 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.13/15 6.841/6.837 6.13 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.27/28 6.916/6.914 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.24/25 6.988/6.986 7.57 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.57/63 7.034/7.025 8.85 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.50/51 6.862/6.860 9.54 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.85/88 7.250/7.246 10.59 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.62/63 7.084/7.082 12.16 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.85/00 7.259/7.241 12.53 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.11/12 7.007/7.006 13.88 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.91/17 7.320/7.293 14.76 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.88/29 7.310/7.268 17.86 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.20/51 7.461/7.436 24.12 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.98/15 7.312/7.297 28.94 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)