#Asia
November 1, 2017 / 6:58 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  25/01/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.61/62   6.110/6.100    0.23
  26/04/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.12/13   6.190/6.160    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.69/72   6.302/6.277    1.25
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.72/75   6.485/6.470    2.17
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.10/15   6.527/6.506    2.61
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.60/63   6.611/6.602    3.44
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.35/37   6.756/6.751    5.13
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.11/12   6.844/6.842    6.12
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.22/24   6.925/6.921    6.64
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.19/23   6.996/6.989    7.57
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y   99.45/60   7.053/7.030    8.85
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   99.38/40   6.879/6.876    9.54
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  109.70/90   7.269/7.243   10.59
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.52/54   7.096/7.094   12.15
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  102.80/00   7.265/7.241   12.52
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   97.03/04   7.016/7.015   13.88
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.81/07   7.331/7.303   14.75
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  100.78/19   7.320/7.279   17.86
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  115.10/41   7.469/7.444   24.11
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   96.98/15   7.312/7.297   28.94

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
