TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.110/6.100 0.23 26/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.12/13 6.190/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.69/72 6.302/6.277 1.25 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.72/75 6.485/6.470 2.17 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.10/15 6.527/6.506 2.61 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.60/63 6.611/6.602 3.44 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.35/37 6.756/6.751 5.13 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.11/12 6.844/6.842 6.12 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.22/24 6.925/6.921 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.19/23 6.996/6.989 7.57 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.45/60 7.053/7.030 8.85 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.38/40 6.879/6.876 9.54 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.70/90 7.269/7.243 10.59 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.52/54 7.096/7.094 12.15 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.80/00 7.265/7.241 12.52 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.03/04 7.016/7.015 13.88 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.81/07 7.331/7.303 14.75 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.78/19 7.320/7.279 17.86 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.10/41 7.469/7.444 24.11 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.98/15 7.312/7.297 28.94 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)