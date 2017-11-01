FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
New York's Uzbeks unnerved by bearded attack suspect
New York Attack
New York's Uzbeks unnerved by bearded attack suspect
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 1, 2017 / 11:43 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  25/01/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.61/62   6.110/6.090    0.23
  26/04/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.11/13   6.200/6.160    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.69/73   6.302/6.268    1.25
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.72/73   6.485/6.480    2.17
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.10/15   6.527/6.506    2.61
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.58/62   6.618/6.605    3.44
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.31/34   6.765/6.758    5.13
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.04/08   6.858/6.850    6.12
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.17/20   6.934/6.929    6.64
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.13/17   7.006/6.999    7.57
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y   99.46/58   7.051/7.033    8.85
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   99.28/30   6.894/6.891    9.54
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  109.70/90   7.269/7.243   10.59
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.41/42   7.110/7.109   12.15
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  102.76/86   7.270/7.258   12.52
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   96.91/92   7.030/7.029   13.88
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.76/02   7.336/7.309   14.75
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  100.75/18   7.323/7.280   17.86
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  115.05/36   7.473/7.448   24.11
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   96.93/10   7.316/7.302   28.94

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.