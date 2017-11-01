TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/01/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.110/6.090 0.23 26/04/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/13 6.200/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.69/73 6.302/6.268 1.25 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.72/73 6.485/6.480 2.17 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.10/15 6.527/6.506 2.61 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.58/62 6.618/6.605 3.44 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.31/34 6.765/6.758 5.13 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.04/08 6.858/6.850 6.12 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.17/20 6.934/6.929 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.13/17 7.006/6.999 7.57 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.46/58 7.051/7.033 8.85 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.28/30 6.894/6.891 9.54 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.70/90 7.269/7.243 10.59 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.41/42 7.110/7.109 12.15 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.76/86 7.270/7.258 12.52 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.91/92 7.030/7.029 13.88 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.76/02 7.336/7.309 14.75 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.75/18 7.323/7.280 17.86 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.05/36 7.473/7.448 24.11 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.93/10 7.316/7.302 28.94 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)