TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/52 6.110/6.100 0.25 03/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/04 6.200/6.160 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.68/74 6.311/6.260 1.25 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.72/75 6.485/6.470 2.17 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.14/15 6.509/6.505 2.60 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.60/63 6.610/6.601 3.44 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.39/41 6.746/6.742 5.13 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.13/15 6.840/6.836 6.12 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.26/30 6.917/6.910 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.24/26 6.987/6.984 7.56 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.45/67 7.053/7.019 8.84 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.39/42 6.878/6.873 9.54 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.75/00 7.262/7.230 10.58 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.58/60 7.089/7.086 12.15 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.80/95 7.265/7.247 12.52 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.10/12 7.008/7.006 13.88 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.25/55 7.390/7.358 14.75 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.75/18 7.323/7.280 17.85 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.05/36 7.473/7.448 24.11 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.93/10 7.316/7.302 28.94 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)